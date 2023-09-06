Quality services, outstanding attributes key in hospitality business, Says UfitFly boss

Ajibola Ogunkeyede, team leader of UfitFly Limited, a travel and tours company, has stated that the growing popularity the Nigeria’s hospitality sector witnessed in recent years has increased the level of competition.

The UfitFly boss, who chaired the opening ceremony of the newly built hospitality home, Palazzo Resort Hotel in Ibadan, stated that the hospitality sector in Nigeria has witnessed tremendous growth and attention thereby bringing keen competition amongst players.

According to him, the attention trends in recent years, coupled with coming on board of many other players have increased the level of competition in the hospitality industry in Nigeria with sophisticated services.

The UfitFly boss who cut the tape to commission the resort stated that with the stiff competition, those who maintain high standards would survive in business.

While highlighting the importance of maintaining high standards, he shared his thoughts on the country’s hospitality industry as well as the gains and the challenges of the hospitality industry.

According to him, despite the service quality increase, outstanding attributes will distinguish a good hotel from mediocre ones.

Ogunkeyede, a bigwig in the tourism and hospitality sector, commended the management of the new hotel for setting a new standard for luxury and sophistication in hotel business in Ibadan.

Musbadeen Abiodun Adewuyi, chief executive officer, Palazzo Resort Hotel, assured the people of Oyo State of a redefined opulence in hospitality.

“We have employees that are mostly trained with ethical and renowned world-class standards to serve guests innovatively and consciously with customer satisfaction as their priority. Our standard hotel rooms contain a very comfortable and beautifully decorated bed with soft pillows to allow maximum comfort during sleep,” said Adewuyi.

At the commissioning ceremony were babalojas, Iyalojas and Kehinde Adeyemi Akanni, chairman of Ibadan South/West Local Government, while

Taye Akande Adebisi Currency, popular fuji star, was on the band stand to entertain dignitaries.