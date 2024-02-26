Qatar makes U-turn, says will host Tinubu as scheduled

The Embassy of Qatar has refuted recent media reports claiming the cancellation of the visit by President Bola Tinubu to Qatar.

In a statement, the embassy clarified the situation, asserting that the visit remains scheduled as planned.

A letter dated February 22, 2024, addressed to the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nigeria, outlined Qatar’s decision.

The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Abuja has issued a clarification regarding the lineup of events to that effect.

According to the letter, the visit, scheduled from March 2 to 3, 2024, includes plans for a Business and Investment Forum (BIF) on March 2.

Alkasim Abdulkadir, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, disclosed this in a statement released on Sunday.

The Embassy confirmed that the Qatar Chamber of Commerce will host the BIF, as proposed by the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This clarification comes in response to recent media reports suggesting the cancellation of the event. The Embassy emphasized the importance of addressing misinformation and misrepresentations in the media.

The statement reads: “The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Abuja has clarified the line up of events regarding the upcoming State visit of H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to Qatar from 2nd-3rd March 2024 regarding the hosting of a Business and Investment Forum (BIF) on the margins of Mr. President’s visit to Qatar on 2nd March 2024.

In a diplomatic correspondence with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the Embassy reiterated that the Qatar Chamber of Commerce will host the event on 3rd March, 2024, as proposed by the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The clarification has become necessary to clear deliberate misinformation and misrepresentations in the media on the purported cancellation of the event.”