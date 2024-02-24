Here are 5 things Nigeria and Qatar have in common and 2 things that divide them

Since establishing diplomatic ties in 2010, Nigeria and Qatar have actively pursued closer economic collaboration. Although distinguished by continent and their individual resources and strengths, these two nations are not so different on certain terms.

Here are 5 shared traits between Nigeria and Qatar:

1. OPEC

Nigeria and Qatar are members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a group of 13 countries that coordinate oil production and policies. Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and top oil exporter, with crude oil sales accounting for 90% of its foreign exchange earnings. Qatar, a fellow oil-producing country, accounts for about 550 thousand barrels of crude oil per day.

2. Government

Both the Nigerian and Qatari governments operate under a constitution although Qatar’s is only partly, which means that they have a central government and several state or regional governments that share power and responsibilities. In both countries, the head of state is a single individual. In Nigeria, it’s the President, while in Qatar, it’s the Emir who both possess the power to appoint ministers.

3. Islamic Population

Nigeria and Qatar have a large Muslim population, although they belong to different branches of Islam. As of 2018, it was estimated that 53.5% of Nigeria’s population is Muslim and about 67 percent in Qatar as of 2010 due to the influx of foreign workers. Both Nigeria and Qatar have predominantly Sunni Muslim populations and a minority of Shias.

4. Urbanization

Both Nigeria and Qatar have a high rate of urbanization, which means that a large proportion of their population lives in cities. Nigeria has an urbanization rate of 54 percent, while Qatar has an urbanization rate of 99 percent as of 2021, according to data from the World Bank.

5. Ethnicities

Both Nigeria and Qatar have a diverse and multicultural society, with many ethnic groups, languages, and cultures. Nigeria has over 250 ethnic groups and over 500 languages, and Qatar’s diverse country hosts Bedouin Arabs, Hadar, and Afro-Arable ethnic groups. However, due to the large number of immigrants and expatriates in the country, there are many more ethnic groups present sharing cultures from South Asia particularly India.

Where these two meet in resources and population, they are divided in GDP and geography. Here are 2 things that divide Nigeria and Qatar:

1. Economy

Perhaps the most significant divider, Nigeria and Qatar have a huge gap in their economic development and living standards. Qatar is one of the richest countries in the world, with a GDP per capita of $85,300 as of 2020, while Nigeria is one of the poorest countries in the world, with a GDP per capita of $4,900 as of 2020, according to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

2. Population/Geography.

Nigeria and Qatar have very different population sizes and geography. Nigeria is the seventh most populous nation in the world with about 230 million people and a 2.4 percent year-on-year growth rate, while Qatar accommodates just over 2.7 million people. In landmass, Nigeria occupies a total area of 923,770 km², while Qatar possesses a total area of 11,610 km².