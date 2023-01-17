Publishers set to launch ‘Edutimes Africa’ Magazine

A special publication ‘Edutimes Africa’ published by Adebiyi Oke will be officially launched virtually on Monday, January 23, 2023, between 3pm and 4pm.

A statement signed by Oladapo Akande, the editor-in-chief of the magazine, said the monthly magazine was jointly founded by the trio of Adebiyi Oke, Oladapo Akande and Kammonke Abam, who are worried about the poor state of education on the African continent. He said it was disheartening that youths now consider education as a scam just as he lamented the general neglect of this vital sector by the government.

Akande decried the high unemployment rate in the country and condemned the perennial strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other stakeholders, which always disrupt the academic calendar.

He described ‘EduTimes Africa’ magazine as a necessity which connects education to people in a way that is practical and useful. He said various segments of the magazine enlighten and guide the African youth and bring to the fore, innovations and germane perspectives written by seasoned educationists and patriots.

“How Education Made Me” segment of the magazine comprises of an inspirational interview of highly successful individuals, who attribute their success in life to not only the certificates they were able to acquire but the soft skills, valuable habits and positive attitudes they were able to cultivate along the way. Among guests at the launch will be Segun Ajibola, a former president of the Chartered Institute of Bankers Nigeria and currently a lecturer at Babcock University; Maureen Ihonor, an education consultant and retired director of Corona Schools Trust Council, and Guido Stock, head of the commercial section at the Austrian Embassy.