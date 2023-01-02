Fene Osakwe publishes a masterpiece in career development and advancement

People who reach their career pinnacle after decades are often praised for their success, leading younger people to believe it must take decades to achieve career success. This idea becomes embedded in their thought process and has the consequence of holding them back or settling for average. Instead, says author Dr. Fene Osakwe, they should embrace a growth mindset because success is built on a commitment to achieving goals on a personal timeline. And pursuit is proof of desire.

These are some of the take away from Dr Fene Osakwe’s book – Climbing the corporate ladder with speed. Dr Osakwe is a multiple award-winning tech professional, Startup investor, career coach, international conference speaker and Forbes published author. He has spoken at conferences and led teams in 24 countries across 5 continents. He has the unique experience to have started his career as a fresh school graduate and navigated his way across 3-multibillion-dollar companies, to Director level in 9 years. He also mentors several young people to achieve the same, some in shorter time. He was recognized as the Youth Mentor of the year in the UAE 2022

In June 2022, Fene Osakwe was invited to join the prestigious Forbes Technology Council. This is a true honor. He is a recognized expert in cyber security, IT governance, IT strategy. He was recognized as the and presented with a cybersecurity excellence award in Dubai in 2022 and recognized by Hoiser Magazine USA in June, as Africa’s most sought after Cybersecurity Advisor.

Dr Osakwe has done consulting work for financial institutions, telecoms, fintech companies, state governments, and universities. He is also internationally recognized as an expert speaker on cybersecurity, technology governance and career development. He was recognized as one of the top 100 inspiring personalities for 2022. Dr Osakwe is frequently invited to speak at international conferences.

In this book, Dr Osakwe gives practical examples that answers the question “How”? How do you pick a career path? how do you move from Entry level to Middle Management, Senior Management and Executive Management at the highest levels? What skills are required at each level? What are the techniques to job search? how do you go from obscurity, to becoming a leader in your industry on the global stage? How do you start planning for retirement in your 30’s or create other income streams with your regular job.

Dr Osakwe also spends a chapter discussing office politics. While office politics are considered something to avoid, Osakwe says you need to play office politics but with the right motivation and by maintaining certain values. Bad office politics result from a win-at-all-cost mentality, selfish behaviors, hypocritical and deceitful behaviors, and a willingness to sabotage others

Dr Osakwe also has a heart for the less privileged. In December 2022, Dr Osakwe’s Foundation provided financial aid to career professionals who had lost their jobs and had children to feed. This initiative was tagged “Christmas with a smile” where the public nominated several families in Nigeria and Dr Osakwe’s Foundation sent financial aid to such families.

