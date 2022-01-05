Public schools resume January 10 in Oyo – Govt

The Oyo State government has announced Monday, January 10, 2022, for the resumption of public schools to commence the second term of the 2021/2022 academic session.

The executive chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Nureni Adeniran made the announcement during a new-year prayer session with staff members of the board on Tuesday.

He said the resumption date has been approved by the state ministry of education, science and technology, adding that the board, in its usual practice, would monitor compliance across the state.

Adeniran, therefore, urged parents to prepare all learners for resumption, as academic activities start the same day.

Read also: Partial compliance to COVID-19 protocols as schools reopen

While wishing students and teachers a happy resumption, Adeniran appealed to head-teachers and all stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 safety protocols put in place by the state.

Meanwhile, the OYOSUBEB chairman has vowed that the welfare of staff members of the board will remain a top priority of the management this year.

He noted that the Governor Seyi Makinde- led administration believes workers deserve their pay on regular basis. This, he said, informed the board’s decision to approve the distribution of loan forms to staff members.

According to him, the loan would be disbursed to beneficiaries, depending on their grade level.