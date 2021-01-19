Partial compliance to COVID-19 protocols as schools reopen

Schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) resumed Monday with partial compliance to the Covid-19 protocols amid surge in cases across the country. However, schools did not resume in a few states, including Edo and Kaduna which had directed their schools to remain closed until February 1 (Edo), as a measure to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in their states.

Adamu Adamu, minister of education last week directed schools across the country to reopen on Monday, January 18, but with strict compliance to the Covid-19 protocols. However, a visit to several schools in the nation’s capital, yesterday, showed partial and weak enforcement of Covid-19 prevention measures, especially in public schools.

While some schools had no or inadequate hand hygiene facilities installed, there was poor enforcement in others which had, as several students, staff and visitors were seen going in and out without observing hand hygiene and/or temperature checks. There was an apparent lack of sickbay in case of any emergency.

The wearing of face mask was only fairly adhered to, as more students without face masks were seen in many of the schools Businessday visited

Read Also: Nigeria equities to rally further as yields remain low – Razia Khan

Nearly all public schools visited did not adhere to social and physical distancing, as the seating arrangement remained tight.

This comes as education experts and House of Representatives committee on basic education have kicked against the reopening of schools, on amid the second wave of the pandemic with more cases and deaths.

Since the country entered the second wave of the pandemic in November, the number of cases has continued to rise. Nigeria recorded the highest daily infection on Friday with 1,867 cases.

As of January 17, the country recorded a total of 110,387 cases and 1,435 deaths.

The experts’ concerns are that the reopening of schools may result in further and expose the most vulnerable in our society.

Meanwhile, the federal ministry of education has said no Covid- 19 test is required for returning students to be admitted into their schools.

Ben Goong, a spokesperson of the ministry, said in Abuja on Monday that only temperature checks should be carried out on students and any other person crossing any school gate.

“School authorities should therefore refrain from asking students or parents to undergo Covid-19 test before they are accepted in their schools,” he said.