Protest rocks APC headquarters as members demand removal of FCT chairman

Protesters, numbering about 100 on Tuesday besieged the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), located along Blantyre street, Wuse 2, Abuja, demanding the immediate removal of Abdulmalik Usman, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter chairman of the party.

The protesters, believed to be members of APC, insisted that the FCT congress conducted in 2021 must be recognised and Usman must be removed over his refusal to accept the new party executive for the territory.

The protest almost grounded activities at the APC headquarters for hours as those carrying it out insisted on seeing Abdullahi Adamu, the party’s national chairman.

The angry looking protesters held placards with various inscriptions such as: “Oath of office can only be taken twice, APC FCT chairman, Abdul Malik Usman, has taken oath of office twice, it is impunity to keep him; ‘FCT Congress 2021 must be recognised.

“FCT APC chairman must go for refusal to accept the new party executive of FCT!!!; ‘We say no to party impunity of FCT’, ‘National Chairman APC, do not condone impunity’; APC must not only preach equity and justice but must demonstrate equity and justice.”

Read also: Benue APC inaugurates gubernatorial campaign council despite deepening crisis

They accused Adamu of collecting bribe from some politicians from the FCT in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to work for the opposition party’s victory in the territory at the 2023 polls.

“We want to see Adamu. He must stop the impunity by ensuring that Abdulmalik is not sworn in the third time. If he fails to address us, it means that he has collected money from the PDP so that APC will lose FCT again in the 2023 elections,” one of the protesters said.

Adamu who arrived the secretariat shortly before the protest started did not come to address the protesters, despite their insistence.