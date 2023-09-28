Protest in Ondo as youths demand probe on allegations against Aiyedatiwa

Some youths across the three senatorial districts of Ondo State, have protested through the streets of Akure, urging the State House of Assembly to do the needful if the embattled Deputy Governor of the State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa is found guilty of the alleged gross misconduct leveled against him.

Leader of the protesters, Ojo Bright, while speaking with journalists said it was wrong for the Deputy Governor to want to turn the state to a theatre of war because he was under investigation.

According to him, the State House of Assembly should be allowed to carry out its constitutional duties unhindered and unmaligned by any set of people.

Read also: Ondo: Call APC-led government to order now, group urges religious, traditional leaders

Ojo said; “the Deputy Governor has waged media war against the people of the state. We are aware that the Deputy Governor who is now embattled has been duly served letter on account of gross misconduct.

“This is the people’s parliament. This parliament belongs to the people of Ondo State. It does not belong to Lucky Aiyedatiwa. The parliament has the backing of the people to carry out its constitutional functions. The democratic system should be maintained and nobody can stop law and order in out State.

“It is an act of tyranny for the Deputy Governor to think he can turn the state to a theatre of war because he is being investigated.

“Our stand is that if the Deputy Governor is found guilty of the allegations leveled against him, the Assembly should do the needful.”