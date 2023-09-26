Ondo: Call APC-led government to order now, group urges religious, traditional leaders

A socio-political group, ‘Atunluse Initiatives’, in the South-West region of Nigeria, has urged all religious, traditional leaders and good spirited people of Ondo state to call members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led government to order as the current heated polity in the state is vexatious and cannot be tolerated any longer.

According to the group, instead for the state government to concentrate on working assiduously for the good people of Ondo state to enjoy the individuals of democracy, but it was disheartening that the big elephants in the state are at loggerheads while the good people of the state are the grass that is suffering.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Akure, the Ondo state capital, Akin Akinbobola, the Chairman of the group said; “it’s very unfortunate that this APC government in Ondo state does not appreciate the power to serve entrusted in their hands by the people of Ondo state.

“Rather than work for the people they have embarked at internal power play due to the vaulting political ambition of very few elites at the expense of the entire state.

“Our state legislators instead of legislating laws that will engender socio-economical benefits to the citizenry they are busy settling unnecessary political scores that can cause irreparable damage to the three arms of government and the existing peace of the state.

“The Atunluse Initiatives hereby join the family of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the good people of Ondo state in praising God for his recovery from the shackles of sickness and we fervently pray that the God in his infinite mercy who has started the work of his healing will complete and perfect the healing so as to enable the governor to leave Ibadan and resume to work in Akure, Ondo state where he was voted to govern because his long absence from the state has obviously given room for a lot of political unrest, shenanigans that are anti the people especially at this crucial difficult times.

“Failure for this Akeredolu government to put it’s house in order will lead to reactions by the people of Ondo state against the two arms of government because the people are getting choked with their dirty politics and there is anger in the air.”