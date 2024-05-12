  • Sunday, May 12, 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Fly Air Peace to Lagos as Onyema, others welcome royal couple

Ifeoma Okeke-Korieocha

May 12, 2024

air peace onyema

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, flew Air Peace from Abuja to Lagos on May 12, 2024, as part of the royal couple’s three-day visit to Nigeria.

The Sussexes and their entourage were on board an Air Peace charter flight, operated with one of the airline’s brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft, to Lagos from the country’s capital where they arrived on Friday.

The couple were received in Lagos by top-tier military officials, Allen Onyema Air Peace Chairman, and other key government functionaries, with a cultural display by a dance troupe at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos around 09:00hrs.

Harry and Meghan have some engagements in Lagos and will be flying Air Peace back to Abuja afterwards.

The Duke and Duchess had arrived Nigeria on Friday, May 10, launching a three-day private visit to the West African country.

