Prince Harry, wife to visit Nigeria in May

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are set to visit Nigeria in May 2024, for the Invictus games.

Tukur Gusau, the director of defence information, at the Defence Headquarters disclosed this in a press statement on Monday.

“The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has expressed its honour and delight for the acceptance of the Duke of Sussex, His Royal Highness Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan to visit Nigeria in May, 2024,” the statement reads in part.

The visit aims to fortify Nigeria’s reputation in the Invictus games, an international sporting event founded by Prince Harry for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women.

The games not only provide a platform for physical recovery but also promote wider recognition and societal support for soldiers’ rehabilitation journeys.

Nigeria’s participation in the previous Invictus games was marked by notable success, securing gold and bronze medals, the defence headquarters said.

The upcoming visit by the Duke and Duchess is expected to bolster Nigeria’s stronghold in the games and explore the potential of hosting the event in future years, according to the statement.

Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, the minister of defence, who attended last year’s games in Germany, has expressed eagerness to host the Invictus games in Nigeria, should the opportunity arise.

“The visit is to consolidate Nigeria strong hold at the game and the possibility of hosting the event later years. The Honourable Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru who was at Germany at last year’s event, has accepted to host the games when granted to Nigeria,” the statement said.