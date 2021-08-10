Primehill urges Akwa Ibom indigenes in USA to invest at home

Primehill Limited, an indigenous real estate firm and owners of City Crest Estates in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital has called on indigenes of the state living in the United States of America (USA) to take advantage of the investment opportunities in the ‘Land of Promise’ and invest at home to boost the local economy.

Ido Aniekan, managing director, Primehill, made the call at a Business Meeting during the 2021 Convention of Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria (AKISAN) in the US held at Marriott Marquis Hotel in Atlanta Georgia.

Aniekan said the real estate sector in Akwa Ibom State is fast growing and the indigenes in the diaspora should key into the overall development of the state and Nigeria at large.

She stressed that: “There is no place like home. You need to come back and create another Atlanta Georgia in Nigeria. You cannot continue to think of only how good where you are is, you should start the process of creating that ideal environment. And it starts with you investing in Nigeria.

“You can own a piece of Akwa Ibom by investing in land acquisition and development. Primehill Limited from 2016 has been able to create four residential estates within Uyo Capital City Development Area.

Read also: Throne Homes launches affordable housing In Abuja

“We have had over seven hundred people buy into our estates and I think that the people here in the United States should begin to consider buying and developing land in Akwa Ibom state”.

Aniekan said Primehill estates were valued at $1 million and appealed to the Akwa Ibom people in the Diaspora to invest in the firm’s proposed N500 million estate, assuring that with an investment of $1m, their returns on investment is guaranteed.

“To prove that we can handle N500,000,000 it is on record that it is with just a seed capital of N5,000,000 that we have created four Estates valued at over a billion naira today. If we were faithful in the little, we will do greater with this much”, she assured.

In a remark, Udofia Aniekan, a partner of the firm, said the Akwa Ibom state government under the administration of Udom Emmanuel has created the enabling environment for investments and businesses to strive.

He said there can be no better time to bring in investments to Akwa Ibom than now, hence “with the creation of Ibom Air, today you can attend a business meeting in Abuja, move to Lagos to attend another and return to Uyo the same day. Industries are being established, so you are sure of structures to sustain your own investments”.