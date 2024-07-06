President Tinubu praises Nigerian Army’s patriotism, sacrifices

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu celebrated the Nigerian Army’s 2024 anniversary where he commended the Army’s patriotism and sacrifices, noting their critical roles in Nigeria’s security and development.

The President who started this Saturday in Jos at the grand finale of the 2024 Army Day Celebration also acknowledged the Army’s efforts in addressing security challenges, including their deployment in all states.

Represented by Mohammed Budaru the Chief of Defence Staff, the president pledged his administration’s support, approving payment of Group Life Assurance for fallen soldiers and purchase of attack helicopters and combat equipment.

Tinubu expressed pride in the Army’s efficiency and dexterity, evident in their parade and display. He emphasized the need for the Army to evolve with the changing world, adapting to new security challenges.

“We live in a complex and ever-changing world and our army must continue to evolve to meet the new challenges of the changing world. I am told, that you spent a part of the Army Day Celebration holding lectures and brainstorming sessions on the evolving complex and uncertain security situations. It is good and proper that you did that, so you can be better prepared for the evolving challenges. As the world changes, Our security architecture must also change to meet up with the new threats”.

The President urged the Army to sustain progress, conduct themselves professionally, and work closely with sister services and security agencies.

He encouraged them to protect the country and uphold what is right and just. Tinubu praised the Army’s history and commitment, representing the nation’s pride.

Earlier Toareed Lagbaja, the chief of Army Staff highlighted the Army’s achievements in containing banditry in the North-West and Boko Haram terrorism in the North-East.

He also mentioned the Army’s successes in curbing farmers-herders conflict in the North-Central and gaining the upper hand against criminal groups in the South East, South West, and South-South.

The event showcased the Army’s capabilities and President Tinubu’s appreciation for their service.