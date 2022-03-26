President Buhari arrives Eagle Square for APC National Convention

President Muhamadu Buhari has arrived Eagle Square Abuja, venue for the National Convention of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Accompanied by close aides, the President is expected to give a special remarks, declaring the Convention open.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, APC Governors, members of the National Assembly, Ministers, members of Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and other party leaders had earlier arrived the venue.

The National Chairman of party is to emerge through consenus, following the earlier withdrawal of six aspirants; George Akume, Tanko Al-makura, Abdulaziz Yari, Sani Musa, Saliu Mustapha, Etsu Muhammed from the race and adoption of Abdullahi Adamu.

The earlier amendments to the APC Constitution and the activities of CECEP, including membership registration would be ratified after which delegates would affirm the unity list for the next National Officers of the party.

According to the Endorsement List signed mostly by APC Governors and obtained by BusinessDay, Abdullahi Adamu Nasarawa is adopted as the National Chairman with Abubakar Kyari as the Deputy National Chairman (North) and Emma Eneukwu

Enugu as Deputy National Chairman (South) amongst others National and Zonal Officers.

Details later…