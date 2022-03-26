APC releases unity list, National officers to emerge via consensus

After days and hours of horse trading, the All Progressives Congress (APC) finally released the Unity list of the National Officers that would be ratified at the ongoing National Convention.

According to the Endorsement List signed mostly by APC Governors and obtained by BusinessDay, Abdullahi Adamu Nasarawa is adopted as the National Chairman with Abubakar Kyari as the Deputy National Chairman (North) and Emma Eneukwu

Enugu as Deputy National Chairman (South).

Other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) endorsed in the list include :Iyisola Omisore, National Secretary; Festus Funanter Deputy National Secretary; Muhazu Rijau

National Vice Chairman (North-central);

Mustapha Salihu, National Vice (North-East); Salihu Lukman, National Vice Chairman (North-west); Ijeoma Arodiogbu, National Vice Chairman (South-east); Victor Giadom, National Vice Chairman (South-south) and

D.I Kekemeke, National Vice Chairman South-west.

Also endorsed are; Ahmed El-Marzuk, National Legal Adviser; Beta Edu,

National Woman Leader; Abdulahi Israel, National Youth Leader;

Tolu Bankole, Special Persons Leader;

Uguru Ofoke, National Treasurer; F.N Nwosu, National Welfare Secretary;

Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary; Abubakar Maikafi, National Auditor; Bashir Gumel, National Financial Secretary; Suleiman Argungun, National Organising Secretary; Ibrahim Salawu, Deputy National Legal Adviser and Omorede Osifo, Deputy National Treasurer.

Similarly, all the Deputy National positions who are non-NWC members and Zonal Officers are to emerged through consenus as contained in unity list.

Six National Chairmanship aspirants; George Akume, Tanko Al-makura, Abdulaziz Yari, Sani Musa, Saliu Mustapha, Etsu Muhammed had earlier stepped down for Abdullahi Adamu to emerge consenus candidate.