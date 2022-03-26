APC governors, leaders bury ‘the hatchet’ forge ahead with convention

Ahead of Saturday’s National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governors of the party and leaders resolved their differences and have put behind them all the bickering witnessed in the recent weeks.

Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nassarawa State and Chairman of the Media Committee of the APC Convention said this at the formal inauguration of the Media Committee and its various subcommittees at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday.

Sule said: “the Leadership of the party under Governor Mai Mala and the members of the caretaker committee are making every effort to take everyone along and I believe it is the only path for a successful Convention and victory at elections. We believe in unity in diversity, and this is the mantra of our Convention.”

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President and Secretary of the Committee quoted his Chairman as saying, all is well in the party and the plans for the Convention taking place on the 26th of the are fully on course.

Shehu said: “The Committee has broken into subcommittees that have speedily moved on their various assignments aimed at delivering a successful Convention six days from today.”