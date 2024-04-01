Pope Francis writes meditations for 2024 ‘Way of the Cross’… meets Nigerians in Rome

Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See press office, disclosed on Tuesday that Pope Francis will personally write his meditations for this year’s Way of the Cross, an annual event on Good Friday.

According to Bruni, each year for the annual tradition of the Via Crucis, presided over by Pope Francis in Rome’s Colosseum on the evening of Good Friday, different individuals are entrusted with writing the meditations.

He disclosed that the theme will accompany the fourteen stations at the Colosseum and will begin at 9:15 pm Friday evening.

According to the press office, the meditations will be focused on Christ who makes the Way of the Cross and allows believers to walk in it. “It is all centered on what Jesus experiences in that moment, and it is clear that it also enlarges on the theme of suffering.”

Earlier on Monday, the Pope met with Nigerians resident in Rome in the Vatican. He urged the young Nigerians to heed to the priesthood call and the consecrated life, with generosity, humility and perseverance. “Always be a missionary disciple to zealously proclaim our faith and contribute to the building of a more just and humane world.”

Speaking on Nigeria’s diversity, the Pope stated that it is not a problem in itself but an advantage that allows for the promotion of the values of mutual understanding and coexistence. “The diversity of ethnicities, cultural traditions, and languages in your nation, is not a problem, but a gift that enriches the fabric of the Church as well as that of the entire society,” he stated.

Pope Francis also urged the Nigerian community in Rome to always promote inclusive families, in which all can use their different gifts and talents. He described the different gifts like fruits of the Holy Spirit to support and strengthen one another in moments of joy and sorrow, success and difficult.