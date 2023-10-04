Pope Francis rallies businesses, politicians, others on climate change

On Wednesday, Pope Francis issued a call to action on climate change, citing his concern about how little attention this critical issue is receiving from politicians, businesses, and deniers.

In his latest Apostolic Exhortation, “Laudate Deum” (Praise God), the spiritual leader of the Catholic Church identified climate change as one of the paramount challenges that face the global community. The Pope highlighted the need to transition towards clean energy sources, such as wind and solar power, while abandoning the use of fossil fuels. He expressed frustration with the slow progress made in this area, urging leaders to take more decisive action.

Read also: Climate change: Global temperatures to reach new record high by 2028

The Pope has also criticised the belief that climate change is only an ecological or “green” issue, emphasizing that it is a problem that affects people’s lives, health, and well-being. He has urged people to take the issue seriously and make the necessary changes to protect the planet from further harm.

Read also: Climate change: New effort at mitigating impact focuses on data, research

The “Laudate Deum” serves as an update to the Catholic Church’s widely-praised environmental encyclical “Laudato Si'” from 2015. The encyclical called for an “ecological conversion” and denounced environmental destruction, social injustice, and consumerism. As an essential teaching letter of the Catholic Church, an encyclical carries significant weight and influence. The Pope’s call to action on climate change is a clear indication of the seriousness of the issue and the need for immediate and decisive action.