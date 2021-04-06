Polytechnics’ lecturers begin indefinite strike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has embarked on an indefinite strike with effect from Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Anderson Ezeibe, ASUP president, who announced this at a press briefing in Abuja, said academic activities had been shut down in all polytechnics and like institutions nationwide.

This is despite the emergency meeting ASUP had with the Federal Government in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ezeibe had in March hinted that the union would embark on strike following what he described as the inability of the Federal Government to implement agreements reached with the union and the expiration of the ultimatum issued since March 2020.

According to him, the union’s demands were communicated to the Ministries of Education, Labour and others as well as to state governors but nothing was done about them.

He listed the lecturers’ grievances to include non-implementation of the 2014 NEEDS Report and non-release of revitalization fund to the sector despite assurances since 2017.

“Our grievances also include the non-reconstitution of governing councils in federal polytechnics and many state-owned institutions leading to the disruption of governance and administrative processes in the institutions since May 2020.

“This has also undermined the renegotiation of the union’s 2010 agreement with the government which was unilaterally suspended by the government for over two years now,” he said.