Bala pledges to support journalists, media development in Bauchi

…approves upgrade of two state-owned broadcast stations

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Monday promised to give necessary support to the media in order to carry their duties effectively.

He said this during the opening ceremony of the 2024 reintroduced Ministerial Press Briefing with the theme: Actualizing the dream of my Bauchi project, held at the auditorium complex of the Abubakar Umar Secretariat in Bauchi.

The governor, who was represented by Yahuza Adamu, the State’s head of civil service, said that his Administration would continue working tirelessly towards improving the two State-owned media organizations and giving the necessary support to other media outfits in the State for them to carry out their duties efficiently and effectively.

“I therefore appeal to them to continue to work with the Government as partners in progress. They should not hesitate to contact Agencies of the Sate Government on how they run their affairs. As you all know, our Government has accountability and transparency as its hallmark”

He commended efforts of the Honourable Commissioner Ministry of Information and Communication, Alhaji Usman Garba Danturaki and the entire management and staff of the Ministry, for their foresight and initiative to reintroduce the long abandoned tradition of Ministerial Press Briefing.

“Having spent one year in our second term as a government, it has become imperative for us to review our performance not only during the last one year but right from 2019 when we first came on board.

“The Ministerial briefing underscores our unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability in governance. The good people of Bauchi State who gave us the mandate to serve them are entitled as matter of right to be kept abreast of what the government has been doing for the socio-economic development of the State.

“I am pleased to note that inspite of the challenge of funding faced by the State-owned media organizations namely, BATV and BRC, they have been able to promote and project the activities of the Government. Considering the role of the two media outfits in providing feedback between the Government and the general public, Government has directed that they should be fully upgraded, digitized and their studio, office complex be fully rehabilitated.

“I have also approved the appointment of substantive Managing Directors for the two stations to provide leadership for them to function efficiently and effectively. Government has also intervened in the area of increased funding, especially to the Bauchi State Radio Corporation (BRC) in order to address the problem of diesel supply to the station.