FG, ASUP to hold emergency meeting Tuesday over strike

Nigeria’s Minister of education Adamu Adamu has invited the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) to an emergency meeting following the union’s threat to embark on another round of strike.

ASUP issued a notice of strike over what it described as the refusal of the Federal Government to implement some of the agreements entered into with the union.

The emergency meeting is scheduled to hold Tuesday, 6th of April 2021 at 11:00am in the ministry’s headquarters, Abuja.

According to a statement on Sunday signed by Ben Bem Goong, director, Press and Public Relations, the minister said the reason for the emergency meeting is to nip the strike in the bud.

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) just called off a nine-month-old strike in January this year, and now the union of polytechnics lecturers is threatening to embark on a strike.