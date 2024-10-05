Police respond to Fubara’s allegations amid election tensions

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has responded to allegations made by Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers State, who accused the of undermining the local government electoral process, raising concerns about fairness and transparency.

The NPF reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining political neutrality and adhering to a Federal High Court order barring its involvement in the electoral process.

In a statement, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, police public relations officer, said that police’s deployment of officers was solely for security purposes, in response to heightened tensions and potential threats.

The NPF also expressed deep concern over recent statements made by Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers State which included allegations against the Inspector-General of Police and the police organization itself.

The police highlighted a standing Federal High Court order prohibiting their involvement in the Rivers State elections.

According to Adejobi, this order, served to both the police and the state government, was strictly adhered to, with the inspector-general of police instructing the commissioner of police in Rivers State to ensure compliance.

“However, on the evening of October 3, 2024, reports emerged indicating that police officers from the Rivers State Government House had been deployed to assist the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RIEC) with the election.

“Following this, the Inspector-General authorized the Commissioner of Police to withdraw those officers and replace them with personnel from the Command Operations Department.

“Their sole purpose was to provide overnight security for the RIEC amidst rising security concerns,” Adejobi explained.

In recent weeks, Rivers State has faced multiple security challenges linked to various court orders and the reactions of different political party supporters. Adejobi said that the police were taken aback by Fubara’s late-night visit to the RIEC office, during which he accused law enforcement of misconduct and made disparaging remarks about the Inspector-General.

The police condemned these unwarranted accusations and called for restraint, stating that threats of violence and arson over local elections are unacceptable. The NPF reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property and pledged to work alongside other security agencies to maintain order in Rivers State.

To enhance security measures, Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police, has ordered an increased police presence throughout the state.