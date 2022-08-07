Police rescue 6 kidnap victims in Katsina

The police in Katsina say they have rescued six kidnapped victims at Unguwan Dako, Tandama village, Danja Local Government Area.

Gambo Isah, the spokesperson of the state police command, said this in a statement on Sunday in Katsina. Isah said that on August 6, at about 5:30 a.m., based on credible intelligence, the command raided terrorists’ hideout at Tandama village, and succeeded in rescuing six kidnapped victims.

According to him, the victims include 52-year- old Garba Dan-Mallam, Rabiu Idris, aged 45 and Abba Samaila, 38-year-old, all of Unguwar Nuhu LGA.

“Also, Yunusa Sani, aged 54, Ishaq Yakub, 40 and Danjuma Samaila, aged 45, all of Layin Sani Village Kafur,” he said.

Issah said also that eight suspected terrorists including their leader, Abdulkarim Faca-faca were killed during a raid on Sunday by the Nigeria Air Force (NAF).

“And this morning in the same area, our operatives embarked on mop-up operation as terrorists fled but all their rustled cows perished as many escaped with bullet wounds,” he said.