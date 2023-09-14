Police rescue 4 kidnapped victims in Delta

The police in Delta State have rescued four kidnapped victims in Orerokpe, Okpe local government area.

Bright Edafe, spokesperson of the police in the state, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Warri.

Edafe said that the victims were rescued on Tuesday by a combined team of police operatives attached to the Orerokpe division, troops of the Nigerian Army and Orerokpe community vigilantes.

He said that the victims, residents of Orerokpe community, were abducted on Monday while on transit enroute Eku-Abraka Road by Orerokpe Bridge.

Read also: Gang wars in rivers wars may explode in Rivers as gallant police officer captured, butchered in Ahoada

The spokesman said that the incident was reported on September 12, at the Orerokpe Division and that the suspects were demanding a N10 million ransom.

“CSP Paul Oboware, the divisional police officer (DPO), Orerokpe division in a swift response led a team of policemen, with support from the troops of the Nigerian Army and members of Oreorokpe community vigilantes.

“The rescue team, using technically generated intelligence, trailed the kidnappers into the adjoining bushes.

“They combed the bushes relentlessly, putting pressure on the kidnappers who on sighting the team abandoned the victims and took to their heels.

“Consequently, all the kidnapped victims were rescued and taken to the hospital where they were treated and discharged,” Edafe said.