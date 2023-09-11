Gang wars in rivers wars may explode in Rivers as gallant police officer captured, butchered in Ahoada

…Police confirm death

Fears are rife that gang wars may explode in Rivers State following the confirmation of the death of a dreaded and gallant police officer by the police command.

The officer, Bako Agbashim, a Deputy Superintend of Police (DSP), was moved from Bori in Khana LGA (Ogoni zone) to Ahoada zone which had turned into a dreaded zone with surge of kidnapping and killings. He was captured when he went with his team into a forest to fight a cult group suspected to be Icelanders, who have rivals in Greenlanders group.

Video clips circulating in the social media indicated that by the capture and butchering of the dreaded but gallant fighter, fleeing gang leaders who had fled the state may rush back to reclaim lost territory through the use of guns.

Agbashim, who is divisional police officer (DPO), is one of the most popular and effective commanders in the state used by the new Commissioner of Police to knock out stubborn cult gangs. The impact of his fighting has led to the surrender of cult gang leader in Ahoada zone where Bako (as he is popularly called) had been moved to.

He had fought in the Ogoni front where he brought bloody gangs to a standstill, and was thus moved to Ahoada which had become violent and bloody with residents fleeing the zone.

He lost his entire family years ago in Omoku area of the state. Many said he has also not been promoted for years despite his gallantry, and that reinforcement did not come quickly knowing that any time his fighting team was on the move into the forests, there would surely be need to be on standby and forward move for rescue.

Deep sources said one of the things that would likely happen is the rush of return of the ‘Generals’ that fled the scene in the heat of fighting and hot gun from the Nassarawa-born Bako.

The hint coming from the forests is that majority of the ‘Generals’ in Ahoada East and West local government council areas who surrendered are of the Greenland cult groups and will feel threatened by the ‘victory’ of their fiercest rival, Icelanders.

“They expect from their rivals and would most probably resort to taking up arms again in ‘defence’ of their territory from any possible attack from those who claim responsibility for killing of Bako.

“Secondly, the morale of the personnel who received the news of the death of Bako will be down. Some natives and residents will flee which will affect business activities.”

They advised the Rivers State Police Command led by Abonyi Polycarp Emeka in collaboration with other security agencies to show capacity and deal decisively with the dangerous development.

The source said the Police Command already has serious clues in their possession, and must leverage on those clues and do the needful. The Police will definitely get them, even the killers know that the police must definitely come fighting.”

The CP seemed to have moved for war, though crime experts say the killers must have since relocated, knowing the Police will come fighting.

The CP has played true to type, moving his team to Ahoada town and to the forests to demonstrate capacity to fight back.

The CP had earlier on Saturday, September 9, 2023, confirmed the killing thus: “We will not rest until justice is served.”

In the statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, the CP said: “In an unfortunate incident on 8th of September, 2023, the DPO of Ahoda Division, SP Bako Angbashim, displayed exemplary courage during a mission to combat criminal activities in the Oduimude Area of Ahoada East Local Government Area in Rivers State.

“Agbashim, alongside his dedicated team, embarked on a raid of known criminal blackspots in the region. The operation led to a pursuit of criminals from their concealed hideouts. Tragically, as they were returning from this operation, they were ambushed by a significant number of criminals who opened fire on the brave officers.”

In the face of this adversity, the CP said, Bako valiantly held his ground, while his men, depleted of ammunition, made a tactical retreat. “Regrettably, during this engagement, SP Bako Angbashim sustained fatal injuries, and one of his informants was also injured, currently receiving medical care for a gunshot wound.”

The police said the criminals seized the body of Bako, forcing the remaining officers to return to their base for reinforcement. “Efforts were made to rescue and recover the DPO’s body, with assistance sought from the Army teams stationed at FOB Base Etraco. However, the operation proved challenging due to the extremely dark conditions within the dense bush.

“The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka has expressed deep determination to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to justice. An extensive investigation is currently underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family of SP Bako Angbashim and all those affected by this distressing incident.”

Sources talked about the ambush and suspicion of a sellout by those close to him. Many said it was obvious that the unrelenting onslaught of the new CP and Bako would meet top-level resistance because of many interests that were being threatened by the killing and chasing away of top cult leaders in the state.

There is suspicion that there is strong connection from foot-soldiers, commanders, to political leaders. The elimination of ‘Generals’ was never expected to continue with the top leaders in the state from stirring.