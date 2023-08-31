Police recover AK-47 riffle, other weapons from suspects in Warri

The police in Delta State say they have recovered assorted weapons from suspected criminals terrorising Warri and its environs.

The recovered weapons, according to the police, include one AK-47 rifle, and one magazine loaded with seven rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. Others are one English pump action gun with three live cartridges and two cut-to-size double barrel guns.

Bright Edafe, the spokesperson of the state police command, who stated this on Monday in Warri, said the police had launched a manhunt for some fleeing suspects.

Read also: Police commission forcefully retires 4DIGs for disloyalty

According to him, the weapons were recovered on Wednesday by the surveillance team of Ekpan Police Division following credible intelligence.

He said Aliyu Shaba, the divisional police officer, led the surveillance team in the operation to the hoodlums’ hideout.

Edafe said that the suspects’ hideout was located at Aladja Grammar School in Udu local government area of the state.

“Based on credible intelligence gathered over the activities of some criminals operating within Warri, Udu, Koko and environs,

Read also: Police arraign 6 for defrauding accommodation seekers N16.62m

“CSP Shaba led the surveillance team and trailed the hoodlums to their hideout located at Aladja Grammar School in Udu local government.

“However, upon sighting the police, the hoodlums took to their heels. A search was conducted immediately around the uncompleted building and a bag was found containing the recovered weapons,” he said, adding that effort was on to identify and apprehend the suspects.