Police commission forcefully retires 4DIGs for disloyalty

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has ordered four Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) to retire immediately. The affected DIGs are Dan-Mallam Mohammed, Moses Jitiboh, Hafiz Inuwa and Adeleke Bode.

The PSC gave the order to exercise its statutory powers following the appointment of Olukayode Egbetokun as the acting Inspector-General of Police (IG). Egbetokun ranks senior to the four DIGs, and the PSC had expected them to retire voluntarily.

The PSC also approved appointing four Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to the rank of DIGs to replace the retired officers. The new DIGs are Ibrahim Ka’oje, Daniel Sokari-Pedro, Ayuba Ekpeji and Usman Nagogo.

Read also PDP urges IGP to remove, prosecute Adamawa Police commissioner

The PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, said the decision to retire the four DIGs was taken to uphold discipline in the police force. He said the PSC had waited long for the DIGs to retire voluntarily, but they had not.

The new DIGs were drawn from the same respective geo-political regions as the retired officers.

Background

The four retired DIGs were all appointed to their current positions in 2021. Dan-Mallam Mohammed is from the North-East, Moses Jitiboh is from the South-South, Hafiz Inuwa is from the North-West, and Adeleke Bode is from the South-West.

Read also Police Commission advocates recruitment of 20,000 constables annually

Olukayode Egbetokun was appointed acting IG on June 19, 2023. He is from the South-West.

Reaction

The decision by the PSC to retire the four DIGs has been met with mixed reactions. Some people have praised the PSC for upholding discipline in the police force, while others have criticized the decision, saying it was unfair to the DIGs.

The DIGs have not yet commented on the decision.