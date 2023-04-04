Police probe death of undergraduate as UNIBEN management calls for calm

Operatives of the Edo State Police command on Tuesday commenced investigation into the alleged murder of an undergraduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) simply identified as Mayor.

The deceased, who was a final year student of the department of public administration, was reportedly shot dead on Monday night by gunmen in one of the institution’s halls of residence.

The incident was said to have caused panic in the university community as students scampered for safety to avoid being killed.

Chidi Nwabuzor, spokesperson of Edo State police command, who confirmed the incident, said the body of the deceased has been deposited at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

He explained that preliminary investigation revealed that it was a cult clash that led to the death of the victim.

He, however, noted that “Investigation has fully commenced as ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Dankwara, and the outcome of it would be made public.

Benedicta Ehanire, the institution’s public relations officer, on her part, condemned the killing of the undergraduate and advised other students to remain calm as the police and other security agencies are working hard to apprehend the assailants.

Ehanire added that the authorities are working closely with the internal security units of the institution to forestall recurrence of such incidents within the school’s premises.