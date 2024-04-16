Police parade 21 suspected Yoruba Nation agitators in Oyo

The police in Oyo State, on Monday, paraded 21 suspected Yoruba Nation agitators arrested on Saturday.

Adebola Hamzat, commissioner of police, Oyo State, who paraded the suspects at the police headquarters, said their offence was a treasonable felony, and that the investigation was still ongoing.

Read also: Police launch manhunt for Abiola’s widow over invasion of Oyo secretariat by Yoruba nation agitators

The suspected agitators were arrested by joint security operatives at the state government secretariat while attempting to take over the state House of Assembly after hoisting the Yoruba Nation flags.

Describing the act as criminal, unpatriotic, and a case of treasonable felony and terrorism which would go with adequate sanctions, Hamzat said the police would continue to work to ensure a united Nigeria.

According to him, the continued existence of Nigeria as a sovereign indivisible entity is a task that must be accomplished, adding “The labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain.”

“I enjoin parents, guardians, and leaders in every sphere of political, religious, and socio-economic influence to prevail on their children, wards, protégés, and followers against being used by unpatriotic individuals to promote anarchy in the state and by extension, nation.

The police boss warned other criminally minded persons to steer clear of the state, saying “Oyo is home to many responsible, hospitable, and extremely intelligent individuals who pride themselves on creativity, hard work, and resourcefulness.

“Under my watch, it would not be reduced to a playground for criminally minded and misguided individuals or groups who intend to make their livelihood from distorting the relative tranquillity enjoyed by the people of the state.”

Read also: Beware of fake sites, Police, JAMB warn candidates

He clarified that there were no death casualties during the gun exchange with the agitators, adding, however, that one Amotekun officer was injured.