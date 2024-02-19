Police nab suspected kidnapper in Abuja

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have apprehended one Ulagu Philemon Chukwuma, a 29-year-old domestic worker, for orchestrating the abduction of his employer’s son, Justin Nwakwo, aged 12, in Jabi, Abuja, on February 10, 2024.

According to a statement released by Josephine Adeh, the public relations officer of the FCT Command, Philemon, who worked as a chef for the Nwakwo family, was arrested by officers from the Utako Police Divisional headquarters.

The arrest followed an intensive investigation aimed at rescuing the abducted boy and capturing the perpetrators.

“Police investigations unveiled that Philemon, in collaboration with an accomplice named McDonald Arinze, executed the crime.

“Arinze is currently at large. The duo had coerced Justin Nwakwo’s father into paying a ransom of three million, nine hundred thousand naira (N3,900,000) before the authorities intervened.

“Fortunately, the police successfully rescued the boy unharmed and reunited him with his family, while also recovering the extorted ransom”, Adeh stated.

While efforts to apprehend Arinze continue, Benneth Igwe, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of all residents in the territory.

He urged residents to be vigilant and involve the police in the screening of their domestic staff, citing the emerging trend of domestic workers engaging in kidnapping activities.