Police nab 5 kidnappers, recover AK 47 rifles, magazine

By Ayuba Maffi

The police in Bauchi on Thursday nabbed five kidnappers, including the gang leader and recovered three AK 47 rifles, one SMG rifle, three empty magazines, 105 rounds of live ammunition and one cutlass.

Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, the police public relations officer, announced this to newsmen at the police headquarters in Bauchi.

He said: “In furtherance to our avowed commitment to stem the tide of crime and criminalities in the state, the command under the leadership of Auwal Muhammad, commissioner of police, Bauchi State, has carried out audacious operations that yielded positive results, leading to a series of crime bursting success within the month”

He further said “A combined team of operatives in conjunction with a quasi-security outfit encounter suspected kidnappers/bandits in Jamaare. Three AK 47 rifles, one SMG rifle, three empty magazines, 105 rounds of live ammunition and one cutlass were recovered from the gang.

He added “A shootout took place on the night of August 29, 2023, on the outskirts of Jamaare town. The police operatives, in line with the mandate of Operation Restore Peace (ORP) in collaboration with local hunters, were carrying out routine surveillance and raids of suspected criminal hideouts, when they came under gunfire attack from a heavily armed criminal gang. The operatives fought back, repelling the attack and eventually neutralised five of the gang leaders therein, while the remaining gang members fled.

“On August 30, 2023, at about 0221hrs information at the command’s disposal revealed that a group of armed men numbering about ten, invaded the house of one Emeka Asogwa of Itas-Gadau LGA, and kidnapped him to an unknown destination. Thereafter, they demanded N10 million as ransom.

On receipt of the report, a team of detectives in collaboration with local security hunters swung into action and rescued the kidnapped victim immediately. Efforts are being intensified to arrest the culprits.

Similarly “On June 17, 2023, at about 2010hrs information receipt from a good Samaritan that some unknown hoodlums numbering about seven, riding on motorcycles invaded Jamaare market and shot in the air, kidnapping one Samaila Danejin Jamaare in the process and equally shooting one Khalifa Umar (m) aged 13 years to death, wounded one Mustapha Sabiu on his lap, brushed one Chibuike Rapheal on his stomach all of Jamaare and also brushed one Buhari Hassan at his left hand at Ziramai village Azare, Katagum local government area Subsequently, the kidnappers demanded and collected the sum of N20m from the kidnapped victim, Samaila Danejin Jama’are,” he added.

On receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by DPO Jamaare swiftly swung into action, moved to the scene and recovered six empty shells and two live ammunition calibre of AK 47 rifles.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspected notorious kidnappers/bandits were responsible for terrorising Buji, Mashema, Itas-Gadau, Gwaram, Sara, Birnin Kudu, Ningi and Burra areas of Bauchi and Jigawa States respectfully.”