Police invite Chrisland, parents for questioning

Hours after the Lagos State government ordered the closure of all Chrisland schools, the police have invited the headteacher, G. I. Azike, and the parents of the female pupil who was alleged to be sexually abused by her colleagues for questioning.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the public relations officer of the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, confirmed this on Tuesday. Hundeying said all parties involved in the matter were directed to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, on Tuesday, April 19, to give a written statement and be questioned.

Hundeyin via the command’s Twitter handle also said that the investigations will involve establishing the identities of the players in the video, the true incident in the video, the geographical location of the incident, the alleged threat to life against a student of the school and circumstances surrounding the alleged repeated pregnancy tests conducted on a student without parental consent.

The police spokesperson added that if necessary, international security agencies will be contacted for assistance seeing that the incident took place in Dubai, while other indigenous relevant agencies will partner with the police as the investigation goes on.

“The command is equally taking cognizance of the cybercrime angle to the whole episode and would not hesitate to enlist the support of the Interpol should the need arise, for a holistic and unbiased investigation, the command shall be working with relevant ministries, departments, agencies, and non-governmental organisations,” he said.

Hundeyin also said Abiodun Alabi, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP) has assured that due diligence will be observed to ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice for the incident.