Lagos shuts down Chrisland schools following sex scandal

The Lagos State Government has ordered that all Chrisland schools within the state are closed for now following the alleged sexual violence case involving students of Chrisland Schools which occurred in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) during a school trip.

This directive was contained in a statement signed by the ministry of education, ministry of youth and social development, office of education quality assurance, ministry of justice, and the Lagos state domestic and sexual violence agency made available to BusinessDay.

According to the statement, the allegations are being investigated by the police while criminal allegations has been escalated to the commissioner of police, adding that activities related to child pornography are punishable by law.

“Any person who engages in any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a child which includes producing, distributing, receiving, or possessing an image of child pornography commits an offense and is liable to a custodial sentence of fourteen (14) years,” it read.

The Lagos state government reaffirmed its commitment to the safety and protection of children while ensuring that all child-centered institutions within the state must formulate and implement policies and systems compliant with the Executive Order (NO.EO/AA08 of 2016), Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Program.