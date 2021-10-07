UNIBEN hands over rape allegation against lecturer to police

The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has handed over a rape case of a female final year student of the department of English and Literature allegedly perpetrated by Bode Ekundayo, a lecturer in the department, to the police for further investigation.

Benedicta Ehanire, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday in Benin City, said the accused has been issued a query and “placed on interdiction pending the conclusion of investigations by the police.”

Ehanire said the management’s decisions are in line with internal mechanisms as contained in the Regulations Governing the Service of Senior Staff of the University, 2017.

She assured staff, students, parents, and other stakeholders that investigations would be pursued to its logical conclusion to ensure justice is served.

“A security report of a preliminary investigation into alleged rape and detention of a 400 Level female student of the Department of English and Literature, University of Benin, by a lecturer in the Department has been submitted to the Management of the University.

“Considering the gravity of the allegations and legal issues involved, the matter has been referred to the police for further investigation.

“Management is, however, not oblivious of its responsibility of ensuring proper conduct by both staff and students of the University,” Ehanire said.