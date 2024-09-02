Police declare British national, Nigerian wanted over ”regime change plot’

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has declared one Andrew Wynne, a British national, and Lucky Ehis Obinyan, a 41-year-old from Edo State, wanted for their alleged involvement in criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime.

The police also launched an investigation into a foreign national and a network of subversive elements allegedly involved in plotting an unconstitutional regime change in Nigeria.

The suspects are accused of orchestrating violence across the country in an attempt to undermine the democratically elected government.

Read also: Police invite Ajaero, Ugboaja, over “criminal intimidation”

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, NPF public relations officer, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, saying nine individuals have been arrested following extensive intelligence gathering and collaboration with other security agencies.

The suspects reportedly received significant financial support from foreign sources to destabilise Nigeria. “Preliminary findings indicate that these individuals orchestrated and funded violent protests, disseminated false information, and engaged in various unlawful activities to create anarchy, aiming to justify their alleged plot to overthrow the government”, Adejobi noted.

The police investigation revealed a British national, Andrew Wynne—also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey—who allegedly built a network of sleeper cells to topple the Nigerian government.

Wynne is said to have rented a space at Labour House in Abuja for an “Iva Valley Bookshop” and established the “STARS of Nations Schools” as covers for his subversive activities.

Read also: Police vow to hunt down attackers following clash with Shiite in Abuja

According to the police, documentary evidence and confessions have revealed that Wynne issued directives, monitored progress, and provided financial and operational guidance to achieve an unconstitutional regime change in Nigeria.

The police said Wynne allegedly deployed several billions of naira to Nigerian collaborators, instructing them to mobilise the public to storm police facilities and military barracks violently.

The goal, according to the police, was to incite violence and provoke international condemnation of the Nigerian government.

Adejobi alleged that Wynne has fled Nigeria since the investigation began. He added that Wynne and his Nigerian accomplice – Lucky Ehis Obiyan, have been declared wanted, with a global search initiated for their arrest.

Read also:DSS, police arrested 15 protesters at MKO Abiola Stadium Saturday – Convener

Adejobi said the nine other suspects arrested had been arraigned in court on Monday, September 2, 2024.

Charges against them include criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime—offences that violate the Terrorism (Prevention) Act of 2011 and other relevant laws.

Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police (IGP), condemned the activities of the group and activated INTERPOL tools, along with other global policing networks, to assist with the ongoing investigation aimed at locating and apprehending the suspects still at large.

The IGP said the police force was committed to the safety and security of the nation and would take decisive action against any individuals or groups that threaten national peace and security, or subvert democratic governance through unconstitutional means.

“We remain committed to protecting citizens’ fundamental democratic rights to peaceful assembly and free expression.

Read also: Akwa Ibom commissioner of police dies

“However, we advise citizens to be cautious of subversive elements who may exploit protests for personal financial and ideological gain”, Egbetokun said.

The police clarified that the recent invitation extended to certain individuals within the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leadership was unrelated to their rights advocacy activities.

Instead, it aimed to clear up any associations between these individuals and Andrew Wynne, who, in addition to allegedly plotting an unconstitutional regime change, is accused of financing terrorism in Nigeria.

The IGP appealed for cooperation from law-abiding citizens during the ongoing investigation and promised rewards for information leading to the arrest of any suspects declared wanted.

The NPF also reiterated its stance against foreign interference in Nigeria’s internal affairs or attempts to destabilise the nation through violent and unconstitutional means.