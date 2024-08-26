Police vow to hunt down attackers following clash with Shiite in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has vowed to bring to justice the members of a Shiite group who were involved in a deadly clash with police officers in Abuja on Sunday.

The incident, described by police officials as an “unexpected and violent takeover,” resulted in the death of two officers and left four others, including a female officer, seriously injured.

Speaking with journalists on Sunday, Benneth Igweh, the Commissioner for the FCT Police Command, provided details on the attack.

“Earlier today in the Federal Capital Territory, we witnessed an unprovoked assault by members of the Shiite group. They came out in large numbers and targeted our officers, attacking them with guns, machetes, and other weapons,” Igweh said.

“Two officers were killed brutally. Four others are currently unconscious and suffering from various injuries inflicted by this group”, Igweh said.

The police have described the attack as a deliberate and coordinated effort by the Shiite members to target law enforcement.

“This was not a situation where they were provoked; they acted willingly, with a clear intent to attack security agencies,” Igweh emphasized.

When asked about the police response to the incident, Igweh assured the public that those responsible would face justice. ”

“This is not something we will overlook. They have started a war, and we are committed to pursuing them wherever they may be. The families of the officers who were killed are grieving without reason. We will find those responsible, no matter where they hide in Nigeria”, he stated.

So far, the police have arrested 52 individuals believed to be involved in the attack, along with several of their leaders.

“We have intelligence on how they coordinated their actions. Some are based within the FCT, while others came from nearby areas like Niger State. We have also learned that their main leader, was not aware of their plan to attack security agencies in the FCT”, Igweh said.

Igweh also addressed claims made by the group’s lawyer, who stated that the leadership was unaware of the attack. “I spoke to their lawyer, who claimed they were not aware of today’s attack. He said the group acted on their own”, Igweh noted

Regarding the future of those arrested, Igweh was firm. “The law will take its course. Justice will be served for the officers who lost their lives today.”

The incident comes just a day after a peaceful protest by the group in the border community between Nasarawa and Mararaba. When asked why the group would protest while their organization is proscribed, Igweh responded, “If their organization is proscribed, why are they on the streets? They seem to be testing the limits of the law and provoking a reaction from security agencies.

Today, they succeeded in killing a policeman gruesomely, without any provocation. This was their objective, and we will not stand by and allow this to happen.”

When questioned about the potential reaction of international human rights organizations, Igweh urged them to investigate the attack on the police.

“Please, call Amnesty International to come and see the policemen who were killed today. If they are truly fair, they will address this attack on our officers as well,” he mentioned.

The FCT Police Command said it will continue its investigation into the incident, urging the public to remain calm while security forces work to maintain peace and order in the region.