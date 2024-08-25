Ten dead as Shiites, police clash in Abuja

Ten persons were killed as tensions escalated at the Julius Berger area of Abuja on Sunday following a violent clash between members of the El Zakzaky movement, also known as Shiites, and officers of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, reports are saying.

Police officers were among the dead, while several others sustained gunshot injuries, it was gathered.

Chaos erupted when members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), identified as the Shiite group, allegedly attacked a police checkpoint at Wuse junction.

According to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, the assailants were armed with machetes, knives, and improvised explosive devices, described as locally made bombs in bottles filled with kerosene.

The clash led to the destruction of police patrol vehicles, with three vehicles set ablaze in the violent encounter.

In response, police officers engaged the group in a fierce battle to regain control of the area.

Motorists traveling through the affected routes were forced to take alternative paths to avoid the violence and potential damage to their vehicles.

The situation caused significant disruptions to traffic flow in the vicinity.

Josephine Adeh, the Police Public Relations Officer for the FCT Command, confirmed the incident in a statement, noting that the attack left two police officers dead, three others unconscious and receiving treatment at a hospital, and three patrol vehicles destroyed.

“The proscribed group attacked the police checkpoint unprovoked. Several arrests have been made, and Benneth Igweh, the Commissioner of Police, has condemned the attack, vowing to bring those responsible to justice.

“The situation is currently under control, and normalcy has been restored to the area”, Adeh stated.

As the investigation continues, the police have assured the public that any further developments will be promptly communicated.

For now, the FCT Police Command remains on high alert, closely monitoring the situation to prevent any further outbreaks of violence.