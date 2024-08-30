Police invite Ajaero, Ugboaja, over “criminal intimidation”

Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)

The Nigeria Police Force has again summoned, Joe Ajaero, President and Emma Ugboaja, the General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to appear before it on Thursday, September 5, over allegations of “ Criminal Intimidation, conduct likely to cause breach of public peace and malicious damage to properties”, in which their names featured.

This was contained in a letter signed by Ibitoye Alajide, a Police Commissioner, in charge of Operations for Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department FID, dated 28th August, 2024.

In the letter, sighted by BusinessDay on Friday, the Police requested the NLC President to come for the interview with “ Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, for an interview with the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department FID, through the undersigned, at SPO’s Room212, 2nd floor, Force Intelligence Department, FID complex, Garki, Abuja.

The police asked the two labour leaders to appear on Thursday, 5th September, 2024 at 11 am.

“ On arrival, you may wish to call Mr. Usman on GSM number 08039659139.

“ Your cooperation in this regard is highly solicited, please”

Recall that the Nigeria Police Force had recently invited the NLC President for “interview” on charges connected to “criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, reasonable felony, subversion and cyber crime “, on the 8th of August, 2024.

Prior to the invitation, policemen were reported to have invaded the Labour House few minutes to 9 pm and ransacked both the Second and 10th floors, on the 8th of August, in search of incriminating evidence

Benson Upah, Head of Information at the NLC had revealed that the Police broke into second floor and ransacked books at the bookshop carrying all the materials into their van claiming that the materials were used to incite and organise the recent protest,”

While the controversies lasted, the Nigerian Police issued an invitation to Ajaero linking him to terrorism financing.

In the letter of invitation signed by ACP Adamu Mu’azu on behalf of Commissioner of Police Intelligence dated August 19, 2024, the Police had alleged that Ajaero’s name was mentioned in on-going investigations connected to ” criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, reasonable felony, subversion and cyber crime”.

The letter directed Ajaero to report at the IRT Complex, Abbattoir by Guzape Junction on Tuesday, August 20th at 10:00 threatening that a warrant of arrest would be issued against him if he failed to report.

Ajaero, in company of his lawyers led by Femi Falana, SAN, honoured the Police invitation on Thursday, August 29th, after which he was asked to go, after the questioning and obtaining his statement.

Falana had earlier in the day, averted what would have resulted in an ugly clash between workers and Police, as protesting members of the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, wanted to storm the IRT, Guzape, Abuja

Falana who led a team of lawyers, which included Deji Adeyanju and Maxwell Opara to accompany Joe Ajaero, the NLC President to the police station, persuaded the workers to drop the protests, thereby averting crises as the police had also mobilised its personnel to prevent the protesters from accessing the venue.

Ajaero, while speaking after the visit to Police IRT, described the allegations as baseless, adding that Nigeria workers can’t be intimidated

Ajaero asserted that the NLC remains committed to defending the rights of Nigerian workers and will not be cowed by any form of intimidation.

“We can’t be intimidated,” he stated emphatically. “The allegations against us are baseless, and we have nothing to hide.”

He noted that the travail was part of what the labour leaders before him had been exposed to” You can’t do this job we’re doing without this type of hazard.

Ajaero stated that his appearance before the Police was in the interest of transparency and the need to clear the air on the unfounded accusations levelled against him and the NLC.

“Even at the unit level, some of us experienced it. As far back as 1997/1998 with Femi Falana, we were equally together in the cell during the time of Abacha.

“But whatever the case is, we’re out to continue the struggle. We’ve gotten minimum wage, but we can’t be intimidated. We have to press for its implementation as soon as possible.

“Every other thing that will make the welfare of the Nigerian workers worthwhile, we will be involved in it,” he noted.

He insisted that the union will not relent, but continue to fight for the welfare of workers and stand firm in the face of challenges.

“Our resolve is stronger than ever,” he added. “We will continue to champion the cause of workers across the nation, no matter the obstacles.”

Maxwell Opara while also speaking after the NLC leader’s visit to the Police IRT, revealed that nothing much transpired during the interrogation, adding that “ it was just a simple question directed at Ajaero to explain what he knew about the tenant (alleged terrorist) at the 2nd floor of the Labour House, after which he was asked to go”