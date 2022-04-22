PMI, GPM announce strategic partnership to advance sustainability in project management

Project Management Institute (PMI), and Green Project Management (GPM), has announced a strategic partnership to equip project managers with the tools and expertise needed to deliver greater value on global sustainability strategies, goals, and visions. The new partnership will focus on enabling project professionals and changemakers to integrate sustainability into every aspect of project planning and value delivery.

“As PMI’s recent research has emphasized, leaders across sectors and geographies are increasingly setting bold targets to act on climate change and adopt greater sustainability measures. Project professionals will continue to play an essential role in turning these visions and strategies into reality. PMI is proud to partner with Green Project Management in ensuring that they have the tools and insights the need to integrate sustainability into every aspect of planning projects and delivering value,” said Michael DePrisco, PMI Interim President/CEO.

According to DePrisco, the partnership will provide PMI’s global community of more than 2.1 million certification holders, members, volunteers, and other stakeholders an introduction to GPM’s industry-leading models and deep expertise in advancing sustainability through innovative practices in project management.

He said that the collaboration will foster joint research opportunities and projects in support of Project management professionals play an important role in today’s world by bringing teams together to solve complex problems and create positive impact through projects, and sustainability is a critical focus.

PMI’s recent Global Megatrends 2022 report highlights the growing stakes of the climate crisis and the need for project professionals to integrate emissions targets into key performance indicators, build emissions management into ways of working, and engage with stakeholders on sustainability best practices.

the advancement of sustainable and regenerative development in the realm of project management.

“We are pleased to establish a working relationship with PMI with the shared objective of strengthening the project profession. To deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and mitigate the impacts of climate change, we must do everything we can to ensure that projects and project management are positioned to make the biggest impact and partnerships are critical to making forward progress. We look forward to making an impact together,” said Joel Carboni, founder, GPM.

According to Carboni, the cooperative agreement reflects PMI and GPM’s shared commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including the 17th SDG focused on strengthening global partnerships to drive sustainable development, as well as other SDGs focused on ensuring affordable and clean energy, establishing sustainable communities, and tackling climate change.