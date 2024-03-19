Plot against Shaibu thickens as Edo assembly moves to set up impeachment panel

The Edo State House of Assembly on Tuesday directed the state’s chief judge, Daniel Okungbowa, to form a seven-member panel to investigate claims against Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu.

The assembly initiated impeachment proceedings against Shaibu for alleged constitutional breaches.

The lawmakers accused the deputy governor of misconduct and releasing government information to the public.

The panel will investigate the claims and provide recommendations. The panel’s outcome will determine if Shaibu’s impeachment will continue or not.

Shaibu had earlier refuted claims of receiving an impeachment notice from the assembly, as stated by Agbebaku.

In a letter to the speaker dated March 12, 2024, titled “RE: Service of Impeachment Notice,” signed by Charles Olubayo, the deputy governor’s personal assistant, Shaibu denied receipt of any notice and the possibility of service since he had been out of state since March 3.

The assembly resorted to a newspaper advertorial for notice delivery due to difficulties in serving Shaibu directly.

Shaibu has been at loggerheads with Governor Godwin Obaseki for a while over his ambition to contest in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

He emerged as the governorship candidate in a parallel primary election held on February 22, 2024.