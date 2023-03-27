Plateau Governor-Elect, Mutfwang, pledges all inclusive governance

The Plateau State Governor Elect, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has pledged all inclusive governance for the development of the state.

Mutfwang made the promise during the Sunday service at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) headquarters in Jos, after securing victory at the last Saturday’s poll.

Mutfwang assured the people of Plateau State of an all inclusive and level playing ground for all to have a sense of belonging. He equally expressed gratitude to the electorate for giving him the mandate, and promised not to betray their trust.

He called on the candidates that were defeated at the poll to join hands with him and build Plateau State, adding that “we are all brothers, therefore, no one should think otherwise.”

The governor-elect was accompanied by his wife, his Deputy, Josephine Piyo, the two former Speakers of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Istifanus Caleb Mwansat and Rt, Hon. Titus Alams, former Commissioners, former local government Chairmen and other party bigwigs in the state.

In a Sermon, senior pastor of the Church, Sylvester Dachomo, read from the book of Deuteronomy 6:1-12, and spoke on ‘Building a Strong Family.’ He admonished the congregation to be an example to their children in the home.

Dachomo emphasised that parents must demonstrate God’s word in their children through the kind of life they live in the home, adding that the two (husband and wife) must teach Christ to their children in every day life because that is the only legacy that will be left for them.

He said that most parents were in the habit of securing the future of their children through their wealth and material things, which may not last, rather, they should invest in them the word of God that can change the society in general.

The preacher recalled that Caleb Mutfwang was in COCIN Hqtrs, a week to the elections to seek God’s blessings, and today, he has come back to the same Church as governor-elect, and coincidentally, a March baby, and was elected in March. His brother, Elder Daniel Mutfwang conducted the service.

Moses Chagumi prayed for the governor-elect, his deputy and all elected leaders at all levels for God’s guidance, protection, and necessary wisdom and knowledge knowledge to work for the development of Plateau State.