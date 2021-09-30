Plateau attacks: Army liaising with agencies to improve situation – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen .Farouk Yahaya, says the Army is liaising with Plateau Government and agencies to improve the security situation in the state.

Faruk stated this during a courtesy visit to Governor Simon Lalong on Wednesday at Government House, Jos.

He said that the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) were working assiduously to put an end to insecurity in Plateau through kinetic and non-kinetic measures.

He explained that kinetic measures which involved the use of military force or “hard power” to defeat terrorism and insurgency must be complimented with non-kinetic measures to yield lasting solutions.

The COAS thanked Governor Lalong for his efforts at addressing the spate of security challenges in the state, describing the security situation in the state as fluid and dicey but that it was being handled by the governor to prevent its escalation.

“I want to appreciate all the efforts you are putting in to enhance security in the state, and request that you should not be deterred.

“I want to urge you not to rest on your oars, but continue and even improve in what you do to bring peace and security , which is the only facilitator of development and would create enabling environment for others to do their job,” he said.

He thanked the governor for the immense support given to the army in the state to discharge their duties diligently, explaining that the motorcycles provided by the State Government would help them in exposing hideouts of criminals and for other operations.

General Yahaya commiserated with the governor for the loss of the Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Artillery, Maj. Gen. Abraham Dusu, who was from Plateau, and his course mate.

In his remarks, Lalong congratulated Yahaya on his appointment as COAS, and pledged that as the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, the region would give him the necessary support to discharge his duties.

He thanked him for his prompt approach through the GOC and OPSH to enable the state government contain the security situation experienced in the state, over the past months.