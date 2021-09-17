Plateau killings: Reps ask FG to redeem N10bn victims resettlement pledge

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to redeem its earlier pledge of N10 billion naira for the resettlement of victims of attacks in Plateau State and to also extend similar privileges accorded to victims of crises in the North East and other parts of the country.

Buhari had in 2018 pledged that N10 billion would be made available for the rehabilitation of affected communities in Plateau State following attacks by suspected herdsmen that claimed over 86 lives.

Three years later, the House called for the President’s redemption when it adopted a motion of urgent public importance to address the ‘Incessant Barbaric Killings in Plateau State’ moved by Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau).

The green chamber also mandated the speaker of the House to lead a high-powered delegation to pay a condolence visit to the Government of Plateau State and commiserate with the Governor on the lives and properties lost.

It further asked the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, National Emergency Management Agency, and other relevant humanitarian agencies to as matter of urgency, provide relief materials to the victims of the attacks, in order to assuage the sufferings of their survivors.

The house commended the Governor of Plateau state for taking active steps that prevented the escalation of the reprisal attacks that were imminent following the killings, and the input of the security operatives in that regard.

Moving the motion, Gagdi noted that within the duration of our recess, a lot of ugly events bothering on the state of security of our people occurred, which I deemed pertinent to call the attention of this hallowed Chamber to take necessary proactive measures towards curbing the hydra-headed monster.

He said: “Ranging from the unprovoked attacks on Bassa communities where scores of lives were killed with farmlands and properties worth hundreds of millions destroyed, to the killing of peaceful commuters on Rukuba road in Jos North on their way to Ondo State from Bauchi and the pocket of silent killings of University of Jos students along University community as well as the most recent killings in Yelwan Zargam community of Jos North Local Government.

“These barbaric killings have caused a serious breach of peace in some parts of the Jos north and Bassa Local Government Areas but we are grateful to God, and the efforts of the Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon Simon Bako Lalong to contain the ugly trend and avoid its escalation to other parts of the state.

“The said communities have no voice in this House to air their grievances, following the death of their representative, late Hon. Maitala Haruna died on 2nd April, 2021 which was announced at House Plenary on 13th April 2021”.