‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Actor, Tamayo Perry, dies after shark attack

Tamayo Perry, surfer and Pirates of the Caribbean movie actor, has been killed in a shark attack in Oahu, Hawaii, Daily Mail reports Monday.

The 49-year old was said to have been found with an arm and leg missing by local surfers off Mälaekahana Beach on Oahu’s North Shore, according to Stab Magazine.

He was reported to have been catching waves during a break from lifeguard duties when tragedy struck.

In the fourth movie of the series, ‘Pirate of the Caribbean:

On Stranger Tides’, which starred Penelope Cruz, Geoffery Rush and Johnny Depp, Perry played the role of a buccaneer.