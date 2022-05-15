Pilot comes under fire for supporting killing of Deborah

A pilot identified as Captain Jamil Abubakar has come under fire for a statement he made via his Twitter handle, defending the killing of Deborah, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education accused of passing unflattering comments about Prophet Mohammed on campus.

His tweet reads: “In Islam, we respect the Injil, Taura, Zabur, we were never taught to disrespect any of the book, or any of the prophets from Adam to Muhammad SAW and the Quran. The punishment for blasphemy is death In most religions including Christianity. Respect people’s religion, it’s simple”

This statement however did not sit well with people, especially aviation experts and stakeholders who raised concerns on how the pilot’s opinion show a personality that could threaten safety of passengers.

For instance a doctor identified as @OurFavOnlineDoc had responded stating, “Since you believe the ‘punishment’ for blasphemy is death, and you are a practicing Muslim pilot, if someone in your cockpit makes a blasphemous statement midair, please what will you do ? I’m asking on behalf of 200 people on your flight.”

Some aviation experts have called on the airline employing this pilot to sack him or the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) to revoke his licence, stressing that his personality already poses threat to the lives of passengers.

Another tweet by Ferdy with tweeter handle @Burmese_Tyga_ stated, “A pilot that publicly advocates for jungle justice and death penalty for blasphemy can only work in a Nigerian airline. That opinion will have your licence binned in America before your next scheduled flight.”

Already Azman Air had put up a public notice stating that the pilot which used to fly for the airline was no longer working with them.

The airline’s statement reads, “Captain Jamil Abubakar is no longer a pilot with Azman Air; his last flight with us was 22nd December, 2019. We refuse to take responsibility for a comment or view of a former staff. The general public should kindly take note.”

Recall that irate attackers in Sokoto roasted the Christian female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Wamako today and filmed it before uploading the bizarre footage on social media.

The deceased, identified only as Deborah, was accused of passing unflattering comments about Prophet Mohammed on campus.