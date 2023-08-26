Photos: Zulum gifts Borno corp members N36m

Babagana Umara Zulum, the governor of Borno State, has announced the allocation of N36.4 million for the distribution of N30,000 as palliatives to 1,215 corps members sent by the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) to Borno State.

He made the announcement when he visited the temporary orientation camp in Maiduguri for the second time since it had opened the previous week. Twelve years ago, insurgency activities forced NYSC to end its orientation programme in Borno.