PHCCIMA boss, Nabil Saleh, bags rare international recognition in ‘Exemplary CEO Duty’

Nabil Saleh, a Port Harcourt-based business magnet and Managing Director of a group of companies who is the President of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA), has been picked by an international organisation with headquarters in the United States of America as an outstanding and exemplary company executive with steady productivity.

The award was handed to Saleh, a chief in Port Harcourt, by the International Association of Research Scholars & Administrators (IARSA) which held its 2021 Sustainable Petroleum Development & Economic Growth (SPDEG) event at the prestigious Emerald Energy Institute (EEI) in the University of Port Harcourt. Saleh, CEO of M.Saleh group, was also admitted into the board of the international organisation.

IARSA toasted Saleh who is An Honorary Life President of NACCIMA as a self-motivated innovative and resourceful Managing Director with proven stability to develop and strengthen management teams in order to maximize company profitability and proficiency.

The citation at the prestigious event also said: “He manages companies that are into the production/manufacture and sale of concrete mixers, agricultural tractor implements, water pumps, assemblage of merchandised agricultural tractors, sale of generators, transformers as well as the production of agricultural produce as a means of improving sustainability.

“Saleh is an epitome of industrious and illustrious individuals whose aim is to improve nation and capacity-building while maintaining standards that are required to ensure continuity and growth of business.

“Saleh speaks Arabic, English, and conversational French and holds a degree in Business Administration from the Beirut Arab University. His career experiences include the Managing Director of M.Saleh Group of Companies, M.Saleh Engineering FZE, M.Saleh and Company, Director, Stay Green Farms, and Golden Sands Systems and Materials Limited. Saleh is married and blessed with children.”

The PHCCIMA president has witnessed fast-rising profile both in the Niger Delta and in Nigeria and has had met with President Muhammadu Buhari on occasions as member of one business delegation or the other. He achieved huge national limelight when he chaired NACCIMA at 60, a full year event that shook Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja on three different sub-events.

Saleh would soon be handing over at PHCCIMA where he has made what many consider huge impact especially in the Covid-19 pandemic era, working with the Rivers State government to restore the status of the Garden City as an investors’ destination of choice especially by working with others to lift the organized private sector (OPS) in the state to push Ease of Doing Business in Rivers State higher.

Other city business magnets that received awards include Adoage Norteh, immediate past chairman of the Rivers Internal Revenue Service )RIRS) who was toasted as “A man who has made remarkable contributions toward the development of our nation’s economy; a statesman par excellence, a man of hard work, personified, resilient, and rare breed Nigerian whose love for his fatherland is legendary.”

The secretary of the IARSA international board, Chinyere Nwoga PhD, also got the award. She was described as a cross-industry practitioner with over 30 years of experience. She is indicated as being proven to have the capacity to work in a fast-paced environment that demands quick decision-making, organisational and interpersonal skills.

International Association of Research Scholars & Administrators (IARSA) is said to be an association of national, regional, and international specialty research associations aimed at advancing education research in diverse areas of study. IARSA was founded as a result of discussions among many international and national educational research associations and several major research institutes throughout the world which identified the need for international association to forester the exchange of ideas amongst international researchers, promoting public recognition of the importance and significance of educational research and facilitate co-operation among educational researchers in diverse fields of human endeavours.

The organisation is said to be poised to address the challenges facing today’s world, challenge that requires groundbreaking ideas behind transformative research and effective implementation through use-inspired frameworks. We support individuals, institutions, corporate bodies, and professionals in the collection, analysis, interpretation, and communication of data, and strategic use of information for effective decision-making and planning. IARSA is dedicated to advancing research at national and international levels.

In his address, the President, Baba Yusuf Musa (PhD), said the IARSA has been growing as one of the leading research organisations in the global community along with the remarkable development in education, research, innovation, technology and sustainability. “It remains committed to reforming itself by sharing common awareness not only with our council, management and staff, but with also with our members, partners and residents of local communities.”

On his own, the executive director, a professor, Akin B. Ogunsakin, said the association provides members with quality leadership trainings, grants and capacity-building that supports growth, inter-disciplinary research, collaborative engagements with renowned scholars and opportunities to shadow school administrators. Our successful centre for professional development provides aspiring school administrators an extensive training programme that includes monitoring, an online interactive course of study, face-to-face trainings, leader assessments over the course of the year, and supervised leadership projects.

He stated; “We plan to use this transformation as an opportunity to take a serious stock of where we are at this time, and how we would like to grow as an organization. In this regard, we plan to devote some time to strategic thinking, and invest in some avenues to benefit the IARSA membership. Our goal is to make this new process more efficient while remaining fair and identify appropriate venues to recognise winners.”