Petrol: Price hike will further shrink our pockets – Edo residents

Residents of Edo State on Wednesday criticised the Federal Government for increasing the pump price of fuel less than two months after it was first hiked on the back of subsidy removal.

The residents described the latest hike that took the price to N617 per litre as a rude shock, pointing out that it will further impoverish the citizens, who are struggling to survive.

Tony Abolo, a Benin-based communication expert, told BusinessDay that the situation was critical as more Nigerians will find it hard to eat and commute.

“When I got to the filling station on Wednesday, the attendant told me it is N617 per litre. I had no choice but to pay for the little I could buy. We are heading towards N1,000 per litre. With this new price, it will be difficult to survive. It will have multiplier effects in terms of impact on prices of food and transportation,” Abolo said.

Read also: Subsidy palliatives: FCT beneficiaries commend Nairaxi Digital Transit Initiative

Also reacting, Abdufatah Enabulele, chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, said: “We have suffered enough in the last eight years under Buhari’s administrations and now we want to continue suffering again. We are calling on the President to as a matter of urgency address this ugly situation.

“Nigerians are in a state of frustration, there is tension in the land, people are complaining. I am highly disappointed in this administration with this astronomical increment of fuel price. The earlier the Federal Government begin to address this issue, the better for the country.

Uyi Edosa, a public bus driver, said it will be difficult to survive in the coming months because the new pump price will influence the price of everything in the market.

“We were just trying to adapt to N513 per litre, and now it has been increased to N617. How do we cope? What about the passengers? If you observe, the roads are dry; it’s as if most commuters decided to stay at home. I think the government needs to better,” Edosa said.