Peter Obi says attacks on voters heartbreaking

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has described as heartbreaking, the attacks on some voters during the gubernatorial and state House of Assembly election, held on March 18, 2023.

The election which was adjudged by many as being characterised by violence and disenfranchisement from various polling units, led to voters sustaining injuries.

“It is heartbreaking that citizens who simply went out to exercise their civic duties and vote candidates of their choice were brutalized and attacked in such a horrendous and vicious manner,” Obi tweeted on Thursday.

‘Protection of lives and properties is the primary responsibility of government and this responsibility must be sacrosanct including in our dear country.”

Obi also expressed dissatisfaction in a series of tweets, stating that security agencies who have constitutional duty of preventing and detecting crime, have not made the arrest of the criminals who perpetrated these brutal acts,

but were instead quick to detect and arrest citizens who are using their right to free speech and social media to condemn the wrong doings of our supposed Leaders.